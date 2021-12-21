We Will Obliterate Foes Before They Approach Our Country: IRG Navy Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy said on Tuesday that the Iranian defense forces would obliterate the foes before they even approach the southern Iranian islands.

Speaking on the sidelines of the IRG's maritime drills, Brigadier-General Alireza Tangsiri said that IRG forces showed in this military exercise that they would obliterate the enemy before they could approach Iranian islands in the Gulf.

General Tangsiri praised the accuracy of the forces in using specialized weapons, adding that these high-accuracy weapons were a source of pride for Iran's armed forces.

The IRG launched a large-scale military exercise in an area stretching along the southern shores of the country on the Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with the participation of airborne units, ground, and naval forces.

"In the Great Prophet 17 joint drills, we defended the islands firmly and showed that we will destroy enemies before they come near, and if some of the foes trespass, we will target them with deterrent weapons," the IRG navy commander said on the sidelines of the military drills on Tuesday.

Speaking in southern coastal areas of the country, Tangsiri noted that the military forces have reached all preplanned results theoretically and practically, adding that soldiers fired specialized weapons, which were successful in terms of precision.

According to the commander, the IRG is boasting of using weapons and ammunition, which have been manufactured in Iran, and that they are of very high accuracy.

The IRG forces have also fired ballistic missiles against vessels, facilities and bases of the mock enemy on the second day of the Great Prophet 17 joint drills.

Additionally, they fired surface-to-surface ballistic missiles against predetermined targets and fully destroyed them.

The military forces also conducted special operations and strategic infiltration and practiced military operations in biological warfare as well as air defense under the umbrella of a unified network.

The military drills involve various IRG units, such as the aerospace force and the cyber-electronic division, covering the coastlines of the provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Khuzestan in southern Iran.