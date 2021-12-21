Payambar-e Azam 17: Drones, Precision Strike Missiles Deployed in IRG Drill

By Staff, Agencies

Assault drones dropping bombs with pinpoint accuracy and advanced ballistic and cruise missiles have taken the lead in a large-scale war game that the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] has staged along the southern coasts of Iran.

On the second day of the military exercise, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 17 [The Great Prophet]”, the IRG aerospace forces flew assault drones over the southern coasts.

The UAVs detonated a series of fixed and mobile targets on the ground and in the sea using bombs with pinpoint accuracy.

As the combat helicopters provided aerial support, the troops practiced coastal defense operation and anti-heliborne tactics.

The IRG forces also fired various ground-to-ground, sea-to-sea, and coast-to-sea ballistic missiles at the hypothetical enemy’s vessels and bases.

In another operation, the naval units employed homegrown offshore and onshore air defense systems against hostile drones.

Moreover, the participating divisions simultaneously launched advanced anti-ship cruise missiles from the coast and the Zolfaqar-class speedboats to destroy the enemy’s vessels.

The war game covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

In comments at a press conference on Monday morning, the IRG deputy commander for operations, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, said the war game is aimed at boosting the preparedness of the IRG combat units and has been designed with the simulation of one of the most sophisticated offense tactics used in the hybrid warfare and the complexity of the hard and soft wars.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.