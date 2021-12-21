- Home
Lebanon Records 14 Deaths, 806 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 806 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.
Of the new cases, 116 were found among travelers to the country, of which eight were of the omicron variant, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 701,749 cases and 8,950 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 641 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 288 are in intensive care, with 57 people on ventilators.
Meanwhile, a total of 11,629 doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 3,440,736 or 63.1 percent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated.
