IRG Stages Massive Drill in Southern Iran

IRG Stages Massive Drill in Southern Iran
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] launched a large-scale war game along the southern coasts of Iran on Monday.

The exercise, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 17 [The Great Prophet]”, involves various IRG units such as the ground force, the aerospace force, and the cyber-electronic division.

The drill covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

According to reports, the units taking part in the drill carry out offense operations at the strategic level to practice action against the origins of the hypothetical enemy’s attack.

In comments at a press conference on Monday morning, the IRG deputy commander for operations, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, said “The war game is aimed at boosting the preparedness of the IRG combat units and has been designed with the simulation of one of the most sophisticated offense tactics used in the hybrid warfare and the complexity of the hard and soft wars.”

The spokesman for the war game said the Basij supplies the human force for the naval operation and ground combat at the exercise.

A series of military systems and weapons recently delivered to the IRG would be employed in the drill, the general noted.

“The message of the war game is defending and safeguarding the national security, as well as peace, friendship and comfort for the neighbors. The basis of our defense logic is security, might, and active and smart deterrence in the Gulf region,” he added.

