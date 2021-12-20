- Home
‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians, Injure 70 in Occupied West Bank
By Staff, Agencies
‘Israeli’ occupation forces injured nearly 70 Palestinians during confrontations in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, following an attack by Zionist settlers on vehicles belonging to Palestinians in the same area.
Palestinian media reported that confrontations took place between ‘Israeli’ troops and Palestinians in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus City, on Sunday night.
According to the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service, 15 Palestinians were hit by rubber bullets while 52 others suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling tear gas used by the Zionist troops.
Earlier on Sunday, four Palestinians were injured during an attack by settlers on Palestinians’ vehicles near the village.
The settlers hurled stones at Palestinian-owned vehicles under the protection of the Zionist military.
More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of Palestine.
All the settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council condemned the Zionist settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.
