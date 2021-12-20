No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians, Injure 70 in Occupied West Bank

‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians, Injure 70 in Occupied West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces injured nearly 70 Palestinians during confrontations in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, following an attack by Zionist settlers on vehicles belonging to Palestinians in the same area.

Palestinian media reported that confrontations took place between ‘Israeli’ troops and Palestinians in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus City, on Sunday night.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service, 15 Palestinians were hit by rubber bullets while 52 others suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling tear gas used by the Zionist troops.

Earlier on Sunday, four Palestinians were injured during an attack by settlers on Palestinians’ vehicles near the village.

The settlers hurled stones at Palestinian-owned vehicles under the protection of the Zionist military.

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of Palestine.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council condemned the Zionist settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Israel Nablus Palestine westbank IsraeliMilitary

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians, Injure 70 in Occupied West Bank

‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians, Injure 70 in Occupied West Bank

8 hours ago
Calls for Prompt International Intervention to Stop ‘Israeli’ Settlers Terrorism against Palestinian Villagers

Calls for Prompt International Intervention to Stop ‘Israeli’ Settlers Terrorism against Palestinian Villagers

2 days ago
Nablus Resists: Zionist Settler Killed, Others Injured in Palestinian Shooting Operation in West Bank

Nablus Resists: Zionist Settler Killed, Others Injured in Palestinian Shooting Operation in West Bank

3 days ago
‘Israeli’ Regime Forces Family in Silwan to Self-demolish Home

‘Israeli’ Regime Forces Family in Silwan to Self-demolish Home

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 20-12-2021 Hour: 02:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot