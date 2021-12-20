Iranian General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Nuclear, Military Sites

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid warned that any actual threat against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear or military centers will draw a harsh reaction from the Iranian Armed Forces.

In comments in a gathering of senior Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] commanders on Monday, Major General Rashid said, “No threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear and military centers from the Zionist regime would be possible without the US’ greenlight and support.”

The commander further warned that if such threats against Iran are carried out, “the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces will immediately launch crushing attacks on all centers, bases, routes and spaces used for passing [of aircraft] as well as the origin of the aggression according to the operational plans that have been exercised.”

Recently, ‘Israeli’ media quoted Zionist War Minister as saying that he had instructed the ‘Israeli’ military to be ready for operations against Iran.

Earlier, an Iranian security official warned about “acts of mischief” by the ‘Israeli’ entity against Iran amid “relatively successful” negotiations going on between the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at removing sanctions on Tehran.

"Some unevaluated news, which we will take into consideration in a separate opportunity, suggests that the Zionist regime is examining to conduct acts of mischief against the Islamic Republic,” the informed official told Iran’s Nour News Agency.

“The probability of this occurrence is not far from expected given the regime's acts of mischief in the past meant to damage the talks between Iran and other JCPOA members,” he added, referring to reports about an order by the ‘Israeli’ War Minister, Benny Gantz, to the army to prepare for the possibility of a military strike on Iran.

Back in April, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said all Iranian military forces are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any threat at any level in such a way that the enemies of Iran would regret taking a hostile action against the Islamic establishment.