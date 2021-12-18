No Script

Lebanon Records 1606 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1912 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.

Of the new cases, 26 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 697,774 cases and 8,912 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 610 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 288 are in intensive care, with 59 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,741 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,247,486 or 41.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 5,790 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,889,816 people, or 34.7 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 7412 third doses bringing that the total to 240,618 or 12.7 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

