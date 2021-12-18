No Script

Netanyahu Quarantined after Exposure to Covid-positive Staffer

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s ex-Prime Minister and head of opposition Benjamin Netanyahu went into quarantine on Friday after coming into contact with a fitness instructor positive for Covid-19.

The gym instructor is one of the four Knesset [Zionist parliament] staffers who tested positive for the virus; one of them is suspected to have the highly infectious omicron variant.

Netanyahu attended the gym on Wednesday and is presently in isolation, awaiting the results of his coronavirus test.

Zionist epidemiologists are warning that the occupation entity may be already in the midst of the fifth wave of the pandemic, driven at least in part by omicron.

Earlier on Friday, over 800 new virus cases were registered as the entity’s highest daily tally in some two months.

