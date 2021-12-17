No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

UN Ambassador Appointed By Former Afghan Government Resigns

UN Ambassador Appointed By Former Afghan Government Resigns
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 31 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Afghan ambassador to the United Nations, appointed by the country’s former government, resigned from his post this week.

Ghulam Isaczai was assigned to the role in July by Afghanistan’s then-president Ashraf Ghani, prior to a Taliban takeover of the country.

Afghanistan’s deposed envoys continue to perform their duties since Ghani fled the state, and the UN continues to recognize the officials as Kabul’s representatives in the body.

However, sources familiar with the matter say Isaczai, a vocal opponent to Taliban representation in the UN, is discouraged with the situation there.

“He thought there [was] no government in Afghanistan for him to represent at the UN,” an unnamed Afghan diplomat informed Foreign Policy.

Earlier this month, the UN postponed a decision on whether or not it would instead recognize a representative appointed by the Taliban as Afghanistan’s voice in the organization.

Afghanistan Taliban UnitedNations

Comments

  1. Related News
UN Ambassador Appointed By Former Afghan Government Resigns

UN Ambassador Appointed By Former Afghan Government Resigns

31 minutes ago
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike

Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike

3 days ago
Nearly 100 Former British Council Staff Remain in Hiding in Afghanistan

Nearly 100 Former British Council Staff Remain in Hiding in Afghanistan

8 days ago
Reports on Explosion That Rocked Afghan Capital

Reports on Explosion That Rocked Afghan Capital

15 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 17-12-2021 Hour: 01:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot