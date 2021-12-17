Syrian Soldiers, Locals Block US Military Convoys in Hasakah, Force It to Backtrack

By Staff, Agencies

Local residents of several villages in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah have in coordination with the Syrian Army forces prevented a number of US military convoys from passing through their communities.

State-run SANA news agency reported that a US convoy of five armored vehicles, escorted by a vehicle belonging to US-backed Kurdish militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF], was forced on Thursday afternoon to turn around and head back in the direction it came from after locals of the villages of al-Damkhiya and Abu Dhuwail blocked the road, and prevented its movement.

The report added that the villagers threw stones at the American convoy and chanted slogans in condemnation of US occupation forces and the SDF militants. No injuries were reported.

Separately, a US military convoy was forced to retreat after Syrian soldiers and angry residents of Hamou village blocked its way.

Locals in the village of al-Qusayr also blocked a US military convoy of several armored vehicles on Thursday evening, and forced it to turn around and head towards the neighboring al-Qahtaniyah town.

The US occupation military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.

Damascus, however, affirms that the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.