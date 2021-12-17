Russia Tests Hypersonic Missile, Holds Naval Drill amid Tensions with West

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian army successfully test-fired a hypersonic cruise missile against a target in the country’s north as Moscow is engaged in naval drills in the Black Sea region amid tensions with the West and the US-led military alliance of NATO over the situation around Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that the Northern Fleet’s Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea had successfully hit a target at the Chizha proving ground in the Arkhangelsk Region with the Zircon hypersonic missile.

"The crew of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted another launch of the Zircon missile within the framework of concluding a series of the trials of hypersonic missile weapons. The launch was performed from the waters of the White Sea at the coastal target position located at the Chizha proving ground in the Arkhangelsk Region," said the ministry.

Citing data of objective control, the Defense Ministry said the trajectory of the hypersonic missile complied with configured parameters and that the target was hit.

The Northern Fleet’s surface vessels and naval aviation were also reported to have been involved in conducting the launch and securing the area.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate successfully conducted on November 29 a trial launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the White Sea to the sea target at a distance of over 400 kilometers.

The Zircon has previously undergone several tests in recent years.

The Russian military successfully test-fires a hypersonic cruise missile against a target in the White Sea waters in northern Russia.

The hypersonic Russian cruise missile, one of the latest additions to the country's arsenal of weapons called "invincible" by President Vladimir Putin, can travel more than five times the speed of sound and is much harder to track and intercept than traditional projectiles.

Putin used his state of the nation address in 2018 to reveal new hypersonic weapons, including the Zircon, saying it could hit targets at sea and on land with a range of 1,000 kilometers.

The testing was conducted amid fresh confrontation between Russia and the West.

Also on Thursday, the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s aircraft and artillery practiced eliminating a mock enemy warship during scheduled drills in the strategic sea.

The naval drills involved over 200 personnel, four Su-30SM fighters, two Su-24M frontline bombers and a battalion of Bastion coastal defense anti-ship missile systems.