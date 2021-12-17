- Home
Guterres to Visit Lebanon on Sunday
By Staff, Agencies
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is visiting Lebanon on Sunday afternoon for a state visit.
"At this challenging time for Lebanon, this will be a visit of solidarity during which the Secretary-General will reaffirm the support of the entire UN family – from our political teams and peacekeepers to our humanitarian aid workers and development professionals – for the country and its people," the UN said.
Guterres will meet with Government officials, including President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Najib Miqati, as well as a number of religious leaders and civil society representatives.
The UN said that Guterres will pay tribute to the victims of the Beirut Port blast and "will also undertake field visits to interact with people impacted by the numerous crises the country has been facing."
The UN added that "the Secretary-General will also visit the UN Interim Force in southern Lebanon and tour parts of the Blue Line."
Guterres will leave Lebanon on 22 December, the UN said.
