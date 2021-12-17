- Home
Iran: IRG Ground Force Disbands Terrorist Team
By Staff, Agencies
Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] have disbanded a terrorist team in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to Al-Quds Base of the IRG’s Ground Force.
“A terrorist team that was planning to carry out an act of sabotage and terrorism in the Saravan country was disbanded through the vigilance of the fighters of this base,” the Quds Base’s public relations said in a statement released on Thursday.
The statement further added that four terrorists were killed in the clash and a large number of weapons and ammunition were seized.
Saravan is located 347 km away to the southeast of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan, close to the international border of Pakistan.
A senior Iranian commander said the IRG forces disband two more terrorist groups in the northwest of Iran.
Iranian forces frequently engage in clashes with terrorist outfits or carry out operations against them near the country’s western and eastern borders.
