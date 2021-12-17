No Script

Lebanon Records 1912 COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1912 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the new cases, 63 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 696,168 cases and 8,900 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 589 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 272 are in intensive care, with 57 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,654 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,232,745 or 41 percent of the eligible population, as well as 5,515 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,884,026 people, or 34.6 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 7946 third doses bringing that the total to 233,206 or 12.4 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 17-12-2021 Hour: 01:44 Beirut Timing

