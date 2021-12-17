Iran, Oman Hold Joint Naval Drills In Strait of Hormuz, Sea of Oman

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman held a joint military drill in Iran’s territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

The military exercise, the ninth of its kind between the Iranian and Omani naval forces, was conducted early on Thursday in line with an agreement reached during sessions held by the two countries' joint military friendship commissions.

The exercise, backed by helicopters from both countries and Iranian drones, was held in the presence of the heads of the joint military friendship commissions of the two countries and their members in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

The main goals of the naval drills, held with the participation of several floating units from both countries, have been declared as developing bilateral ties, implementation of various training programs at sea, exchanging experiences, and improving the efficiency of the two countries' naval staff.

According to media reports, various scenarios were designed and implemented by the two sides' vessels and naval aircraft, which indicated a major leap forward in Thursday's drills compared to the previous ones.

The drills came after the Iranian Navy chief expressed on Tuesday the country's readiness to host Oman’s naval fleets for a visit to Iranian ports as a means to further promote bilateral relations.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani praised the country’s stable relations with Oman, saying all attempts by enemies to harm friendly ties between the two Gulf neighbors have been to no avail and that security and peace were the main demands of regional nations.

Iran has also held joint naval exercises with other countries, including Pakistan and Russia.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great progress in developing and manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in this regard. Iran has also held several military units with the aim of testing its combat preparedness in face of possible threats.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to build up its defense capabilities, emphasizing such abilities are entirely meant for the purpose of defense and will be never subject to negotiations.