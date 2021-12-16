Five Children Dead, Several Critically Injured In Jumping Castle Tragedy in Australia

By Staff, Agencies

A fifth child has died and three remain critically injured after they fell about 10 meters from a jumping castle that was blown into the air in north-west Tasmania.

Police confirmed two girls and two boys, in year 5 and 6, died in the tragedy at Hillcrest primary school in Devonport on Thursday morning. In a statement on Thursday evening police confirmed a fifth child died in hospital.

Police commissioner Darren Hine said officers were called to the school after a wind gust caused the jumping castle and inflatable balls to be lifted into the air.

It is still unclear how many children were playing on the jumping castle when it was blown into the air. Four are in hospital, with three in a critical condition.

Hine said an investigation was under way, with the coroner having already visited the scene. Police will prepare a report for the coroner in conjunction with WorkSafe Tasmania.

Earlier, commander Debbie Williams spoke at the school and described the scene as “distressing.”

Several rescue helicopters were used to transport the children, while police units and multiple ambulance crews attended the scene.

People were advised to avoid the area.

The school announced on Facebook it was closing for the remainder of Thursday and asked parents to urgently collect their children.

The school was holding a ‘Big Day In’ celebration to mark the end of the school year.

The Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, described the events as “shattering.”