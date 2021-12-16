No Script

Lebanon Records 1941 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1941 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 24 were found among travelers to the country of which 21 were of the omicron variant, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 694,256 cases and 8,886 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 596 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 270 are in intensive care, with 53 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,837 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,219,019 or 40.7 percent of the eligible population, as well as 5,288 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,878,511 people, or 34.5 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 8173 third doses or 12 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron

