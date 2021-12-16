- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemeni Resistance Shoots Intruding US-made Spy Drone over Marib
By Staff
The Air Defenses of the Yemeni Armed Forces shot down a US-made ScanEagle spy drone, spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced on Thursday morning.
The operation deployed an appropriate weapon as the aircraft was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of Wadi Abida in Yemen’s Marib Province, Saree added.
He further reaffirmed commitment that the Yemeni Armed Forces won’t spare any effort to protect the Yemeni airspace as long as the aggression and blockade against Yemen continues.
Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.
The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.
Despite Saudi Arabia’s heavily-armed and continued bombardment of the impoverished country, Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
Comments
- Related News