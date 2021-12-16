Iran Allows IAEA to Reinstall Cameras at Karaj Nuclear Facility

By Staff, Agencies

The International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] revealed that it has been given access once again by Iran to a centrifuge parts manufacturing facility in Karaj to replace cameras that were damaged or destroyed when the site was targeted by a sabotage attack in June this year.

On Wednesday, Iran said it “voluntarily” agreed to grant access to the global nuclear watchdog in an effort to prevent misunderstandings, according to a report by Nournews, an outlet close to Iran’s security forces.

The report further added that security and judicial investigations into the attack, which was blamed on the Zionist entity, were concluded and that the IAEA recently agreed to Iran’s request and condemned the attack.

As per a law passed by the Iranian parliament, the IAEA will not have access to the recordings from the cameras which will be installed “after technical reviews by Iranian experts”.

“The agreement with Iran on replacing surveillance cameras at the Karaj facility is an important development for the IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities in Iran. It will enable us to resume necessary continuity of knowledge at this facility,” IAEA Director General Grossi said in a statement.

“I sincerely hope that we can continue our constructive discussions to also address and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues in Iran.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told a gathering of Iranian diplomats in the capital Tehran that Iran and the IAEA reached a “good agreement” on Tuesday night, adding that it was reached by a delegation from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] in Vienna.

He also renewed his criticism of the agency by saying the IAEA engages in political rhetoric that goes beyond its technical mandate.

In Vienna, meanwhile, Iran presented two documents that contain its proposals on the lifting of sanctions and bringing its nuclear program back into full compliance with the nuclear deal.