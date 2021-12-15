- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hamas’ Military Wing Launches ’Shield of Al-Quds’ Drills
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" announced the starting of “Shield of al-Quds” maneuvers, aimed to enhance combat readiness and simulate different scenarios.
Al-Qassam Brigades added in a statement that these maneuvers are part of a series of ongoing military exercises conducted to simulate various forms of combat.
The military wing further stressed that, with the help of Allah, it will remain the defending sword and the protective shield of al-Quds until the occupation is defeated and the land, people, and sanctities are liberated.
Comments
- Related News