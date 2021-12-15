‘Israeli’ Regime Root of All Troubles in Region – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed that the fake regime of the ‘Israeli’ entity is the root cause of all problems in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Head of Politburo of Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniya, on Tuesday night.

Amir Abdollahian congratulated the 34th anniversary of the establishment of the resistance movement and reaffirmed Iran's continued support for the Resistance of the Palestinian people.

He further referred to Hamas as one of the pioneers of the Islamic Resistance movements in the liberation of Holy Al-Quds, "Today, the Resistance has a pivotal role in realizing the historical rights of the Palestinian people."

Referring to the recent move of the British government in declaring Hamas a ‘terrorist’ organization, Amir Abdollahian said that it was a political move against the Palestinian people.

The fake Zionist regime is the cause of troubles and the root of the problems in the region, he said.

Some regional countries that move in the path of normalizing relations with this regime are acting against the security and interests of the region and the Islamic Ummah, the Iranian foreign minister underscored.

For his part, Haniya said, "We proudly remember Martyr General Qasem Soleimani and appreciate the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian cause and Resistance since the victory of the Islamic Revolution."

He then added that the Zionist regime's influence in the region caused insecurity, instability, and a threat to the Palestinian cause and to the entire Islamic Ummah.