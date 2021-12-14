Yemeni Army Advances on Strategic Mountains in the Desert between Al-Jawf, Marib

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Army, supported by the Popular Committees, made yet another field achievement after controlling several strategic mountains in the desert areas separating the city of Marib and the directorates of Khabb and al-Shaaf in al-Jawf Province after fierce battles against the forces of the Saudi coalition of aggression.

Local sources reported that the army and the committees cleansed the remaining strategic mountains in the al-Yatma Desert after thwarting the progress of the forces of aggression in al-Jawf.

After fierce confrontations that left dozens of the enemy forces killed and injured, the Yemeni Armed Forces advanced towards the bases of the coalition of aggression, and continued to clean the “Qashaan” and “Habash” strategic mountains.

Separately, the Yemeni Army Forces intercepted and shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force as it was flying in the skies over Yemen’s southern oil-producing province of Shabwah.

Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yehya Saree, said in a tweet on Monday evening that the Yemeni air defenses targeted the Chinese-made CH-4 combat drone with a surface-to-air missile as it was carrying out hostile acts over the Usaylan district late on Monday.

The CH-4 drone has a range of 3,500 to 5,000 kilometers and a 30- to 40-hour endurance. It is capable of carrying six missiles and a payload of up to 250 to 345 kilograms.

The UAV can fire air-to-ground missiles from an altitude of 5,000 meters, enabling it to stay out of the effective range of most anti-aircraft guns.

In similar events, several CH-4 drones have been shot down by the Yemeni forces in recent months.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.