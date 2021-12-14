No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike

Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US War Department is not punishing any of the US military members involved in the fatal attack that killed civilians in the Afghan capital earlier this year.

The Pentagon said Monday that no US military personnel would be held accountable for a drone strike in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in August.

An earlier investigation by Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said, the US Air Force inspector general, said the August 29 strike was the result of execution errors, interpreting information that supported certain viewpoints, and communication breakdowns.

The military previously called the strike a “tragic mistake.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that senior commanders made a number of recommendations to War Secretary Lloyd Austin regarding the incident, none of which included accountability measures.

"I do not anticipate there being issues of personal accountability to be had," Kirby said.

Kirby further noted the high threat level facing US forces following a deadly bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 troops, which he said was important context.

"In this case, in the context of this particular strike... there was not a strong enough case to be made for personal accountability," he said, Reuters reported.

The Pentagon claimed it is working to offer condolence payments and relocation to the family of those killed in the strike, while it is still in talks with an aid organization that employed one of the victims.

Afghanistan Pentagon kabul USTroops UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike

Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike

14 hours ago
Nearly 100 Former British Council Staff Remain in Hiding in Afghanistan

Nearly 100 Former British Council Staff Remain in Hiding in Afghanistan

5 days ago
Reports on Explosion That Rocked Afghan Capital

Reports on Explosion That Rocked Afghan Capital

12 days ago
Taliban Demand Unfreezing of Afghan Assets in Talks with US

Taliban Demand Unfreezing of Afghan Assets in Talks with US

13 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 14-12-2021 Hour: 02:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot