No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top

US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit the apartheid “Israeli” entity in the next three weeks to discuss Iran.

Walla reporter Barak Ravid cited three “Israeli” officials who confirmed the information.

During his visit, Sullivan is set to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, War Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. He is also set to visit Ramallah and meet with Palestinian officials, according to Axios.

The meeting comes amid ongoing talks in Vienna regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

Gantz recently visited the US and has told American officials that he set a deadline for when the “Israeli” army will need to complete preparations for an attack against Iran, something the “Israeli” army has intensified planning for but never did.

Israel Iran UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top

US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top

14 hours ago
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security

Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security

one day ago
«Israel» Advances East Al-Quds Project 25 Years after Promising Clinton to Trash It

«Israel» Advances East Al-Quds Project 25 Years after Promising Clinton to Trash It

5 days ago
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda

“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 14-12-2021 Hour: 02:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot