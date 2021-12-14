‘Israel’ Muslim World’s Number One Enemy - Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly denounced the United Arab Emirates' recent hosting of the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The regime is "the Muslim world's and Arab countries' number one enemy," Khatibzadeh said on Monday night.

"No action towards normalization [of relations with the regime] can cause the lofty Palestinian cause to disappear," he stressed.

Bennett met with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, earlier in the day, becoming the first ruler of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity to visit the Arab country.

The visit came more than a year after the two sides agreed to establish formal relations under a United States-brokered deal.

Khatibzadeh warned against any measure that could reinforce the regime's "destructive and seditious" presence in the West Asia region.

The peoples of the region would never forget the ‘Israeli’ regime's "sinister and vindictive" actions that are the "root cause" of the region's problems, he said.

The visit came only a day after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces fatally shot a Palestinian youth in the head during confrontations in the city of Nablus in the northwestern part of the occupied West Bank.

Khatibzadeh said Abu Dhabi had received the prime minister of the "illegitimate regime" despite Tel Aviv's 70-year-long history of "acting as the source of instability, tension, and warmongering across the Arab and Muslim countries."

Various Palestinian groups have likewise reacted strongly to the development, with the Gaza Strip-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement considering any act of normalization with the Tel Aviv regime to be tantamount to “betrayal to Palestine.”