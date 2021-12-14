Iran Not To Accept Anything Less Than JCPOA Implementation – Negotiating Team Member

By Staff

Member of the Iranian negotiating team to the Vienna talks Dr. Mohammad Marandi said the Islamic Republic won't accept anything less than the full and verifiable implementation of the JCPOA.

Marandi criticized the European claims that there was a lack of time to return to the Iran nuclear deal.

"Iran isn't impressed. European negotiators must get used to the fact that Iran won't accept anything less than full & verifiable implementation of the JCPOA," he wrote in a tweet early on Tuesday. "Time wasn't so precious to these EU diplomats when Iran was abiding by commitments & they were killing kids with sanctions."

Dr. Marandi’s tweet came as the European diplomats claimed that: "To date, we have not yet been able to enter into any real negotiations. We are wasting precious time with new Iranian positions that are incompatible with or beyond the JCPOA.”

In an earlier tweet about the differences between the texts proposed by the P4+1 group in the sixth round and the new round of Vienna talks, he wrote, "The differences & number of brackets that exist in the June 20 drafts are much greater & extensive than the combined proposals in the new texts. To claim otherwise is dishonest. The added texts were meant to clarify certain issues & to resolve inconsistencies between texts & JCPOA."

In a Tuesday tweet, Iranian top negotiator at Vienna talks Ali Baqeri Kani wrote, "Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy."

"We proposed our ideas early, & worked constructively & flexibly to narrow gaps; diplomacy is a 2-way street. If there's a real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick good deal will be paved," he added.

Baqeri Kani has previously stated that the Iranian side has not received any constructive initiative or proposal from the opposite side during the ongoing negotiations, adding that the removal of the illegal and cruel US sanctions and Iran’s nuclear activities are two main sticking points in the current talks over which there still remains a host of differences between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his Instagram page Iran is serious in the Vienna talks while stressing that a quick agreement is possible if the Western side attends the negotiations with good intentions, initiative and constructive ideas.