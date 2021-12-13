No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Palestinian Martyred After Being Shot in Head by “Israeli” Forces

Palestinian Martyred After Being Shot in Head by “Israeli” Forces
folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces fatally shoot a Palestinian youth in the head during clashes in the city of Nablus in the northwestern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ma'an news agency reported the atrocity on Monday, identifying the victim as a young male, who lost his life during a raid by the forces at Nablus' Old City.

Reuters referred to the “Israeli” assailants as the regime's "paramilitary border police said undercover forces."

The agency claimed that the fatality was caused, when the forces confronted Palestinians, who were "hurling explosive devices" at the forces.

It also alleged that the skirmish erupted after the forces hunted down a "wanted" Palestinian.

The Palestinian resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad mourned the youth's martyrdom in a statement, but did not identify him as one of its members.

Also on Monday, “Israeli” forces assaulted the al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus as well as the city of Bethlehem in the west-central part of the West Bank.

“Israeli” forces fired teargas canisters to disperse the Palestinians during the latter raid.

The developments come only two days after “Israeli” troops killed a young Palestinian and injured as many as 68 others, attacking the southern part of Nablus.

The “Israeli” regime occupied the West Bank in 1967 before starting to dot the Palestinian territory with illegal settlements and severely restricting the Palestinians' freedom of movement there.

Israel Palestine

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinian Martyred After Being Shot in Head by “Israeli” Forces

Palestinian Martyred After Being Shot in Head by “Israeli” Forces

6 hours ago
‘Israel’ to Expand More Illegal Settlements in Occupied Al-Quds

‘Israel’ to Expand More Illegal Settlements in Occupied Al-Quds

14 hours ago
PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime

PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime

17 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Targets ‘Givat Avitar’ Settling Outpost

Palestinian Resistance Targets ‘Givat Avitar’ Settling Outpost

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 13-12-2021 Hour: 10:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot