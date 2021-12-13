No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israel’ to Expand More Illegal Settlements in Occupied Al-Quds

‘Israel’ to Expand More Illegal Settlements in Occupied Al-Quds
folder_openPalestine access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s so-called “Custodian General’s Unit” of the “Justice Ministry” is planning to build hundreds of settler units in illegal ‘Israeli’ settlements in occupied al-Quds, including in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, a move that would displace hundreds of Palestinians from their homes.

‘Israeli’ daily Haaretz said the plans being promoted would result in extensive constructions in the settlements and settler units for Zionist settlers in East al-Quds.

It added that the move would include the eviction of hundreds of Palestinians from their homes and neighborhoods.

Haaretz also said it obtained documents revealing that the proposed plans include a new settlement in Sheikh Jarrah, and another near Damascus Gate, in addition to one colony in Sur Baher town, and another in Beit Hanina.

All of Zionist settlements in the occupied West Bank, including those in and around occupied East al-Quds, are illegal under International Law, the Fourth Geneva Convention in addition to various United Nations and Security Council resolutions. They also constitute war crimes under International Law.

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states: “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” It also prohibits the “individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory.”

Israel Palestine alquds westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’ to Expand More Illegal Settlements in Occupied Al-Quds

‘Israel’ to Expand More Illegal Settlements in Occupied Al-Quds

14 hours ago
PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime

PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime

17 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Targets ‘Givat Avitar’ Settling Outpost

Palestinian Resistance Targets ‘Givat Avitar’ Settling Outpost

2 days ago
Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties

Zionists Blatantly Confiscate Palestinian Properties

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 13-12-2021 Hour: 10:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot