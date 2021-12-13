- Home
Fears Death Toll Could Pass 100 As Biden Approves Disaster Declaration
By Staff, Agencies
The death toll from tornadoes that devastated towns in Kentucky may well surpass 100, the governor of the state has said.
Officials have said that there are “confirmed fatalities” after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.
Hundreds are feared to be dead across the midwest and the southern US following a string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday.
The governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, said “more than 80” people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles.
“It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” the governor said on Saturday. “Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words.”
The estimated number of deaths suggests that the storm that hit the state on Friday night could be the deadliest storm since 1890 when 76 people were killed in the area around Louisville.
Weather experts say the tornado may have touched down for as far as 250 miles, possibly making it the longest twister on record.
