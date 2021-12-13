No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting

Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 16 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first announced visit of an ‘Israeli’ PM to the Gulf country since signing the unashamed normalization agreement between the Arab country and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Bennett was ‘warmly’ greeted at the Abu Dhabi Royal Airport by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

"I appreciate your warm hospitality. It is a wonderful welcome. I am very happy to be here, for the first official visit of an ‘Israeli’ leader. We look forward to strengthening relations," Bennett said on his arrival.

On Bennett’s agenda is a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss "strengthening ties between the two countries," his office said earlier.

Israel UAE NaftaliBennett normalization

Comments

  1. Related News
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting

Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting

16 hours ago
PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime

PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime

17 hours ago
Saudis Mistakenly Bomb Own Positions in Yemen’s Marib

Saudis Mistakenly Bomb Own Positions in Yemen’s Marib

2 days ago
Saudi Activist Sues 3 Former US Officials over Hacking

Saudi Activist Sues 3 Former US Officials over Hacking

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 13-12-2021 Hour: 10:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot