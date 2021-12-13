PCHR: “Israeli” Killing of Palestinian in Beita A War Crime

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights [PCHR] viewed that the recent murder of a Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank was a result of the use of excessive force by the “Israeli” military and amounts to war crime.

In a report on Sunday, the center held the “Israeli” entity fully and directly responsible for the crime, saying: “These crimes reflect the excessive use of force in circumstances where there was no imminent threat to the soldiers’ lives and prove ‘Israeli’ lenient shooting standards against the Palestinian civilians."

Elsewhere in the report, the rights organization noted that the killing of the Palestinian man under these circumstances amounts to war crime, urging the parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention to fulfill their obligations to prosecute culprits of such crimes and guarantee Palestinian civilians’ right to protection in the occupied territories.

“Israeli” forces shot dead the young man during anti-settlement protests in Nablus. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man succumbed to injuries he sustained on Sobeih Mountain in Beita, south of Nablus City, on Friday. The victim was identified as Jamil Abu Ayash, 31. He was shot in the head by “Israeli” forces.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service, four other Palestinians were hit by rubber bullets, while over 50 others suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas used by the troops against the protesters.

Since May, Beita has seen intensified clashes between “Israeli” forces and Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost that has been established on Sobeih Mountain by settlers under the protection of “Israeli” forces. This victim was the ninth Palestinian shot dead by “Israeli” troops during suppression of peaceful protests in Beita village since the establishment of the settlement outpost.