Iran to Continue Intensive, Serious Engagement for Good Deal – Top Negotiator

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani stressed that the Islamic Republic is determined to reach a good agreement during the ongoing nuclear talks with its intensive and serious engagement.

He wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday that "This afternoon I held a constructive & fruitful meeting with Russian & Chinese chief negotiators.

We shared ideas about how to proceed & also coordinated our positions about several issues, Baqeri Kani added.

“We will continue our intensive & serious engagement to reach a good deal.”

The latest round of Vienna talks started last Thursday.

During the negotiations held with the member states of the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] namely China, Russia, Britain and France, Iran mainly seeks removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

