- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran to Continue Intensive, Serious Engagement for Good Deal – Top Negotiator
By Staff, Agencies
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani stressed that the Islamic Republic is determined to reach a good agreement during the ongoing nuclear talks with its intensive and serious engagement.
He wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday that "This afternoon I held a constructive & fruitful meeting with Russian & Chinese chief negotiators.
We shared ideas about how to proceed & also coordinated our positions about several issues, Baqeri Kani added.
“We will continue our intensive & serious engagement to reach a good deal.”
The latest round of Vienna talks started last Thursday.
During the negotiations held with the member states of the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] namely China, Russia, Britain and France, Iran mainly seeks removal of anti-Iran sanctions.
Comments
- Related News