Alahednews
16:11 Lebanon Time
28 January 2022
Voices
#PrayForLebanon
The Biggest Crime
Martyr Leaders
Former 'Israeli' Chief of Staff: The US Withdrawal from Iran's Nuclear Deal Was a Big Mistake
folder_open
Zionist Entity
access_time
one hour ago
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn't Want War, But Won't Allow to Ignore Its Interests
folder_open
Russia
access_time
2 hours ago
'Israel' Considers Ansarullah A Serious Threat after Targeting Emirati Depth
folder_open
Zionist Entity
access_time
3 hours ago
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged [Photos]
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
5 hours ago
Raisi: Foreign Presence in West Asia Increases Insecurity, Concerns
folder_open
Iran
access_time
5 hours ago
Yemeni FM Advises UAE, KSA to Take Sensible Decisions to End War or Face Nightmares
folder_open
Yemen
access_time
7 hours ago
Latest News
Daesh Attack Kills Three Security Personnel in Libya
Daesh on Monday claimed it attacked the same brigade in the same area a week earlier, killing two members.
folder_open
Libya
access_time
2 hours ago
China Develops 6G Technology for Hypersonic Weapon Communications
Chinese scientists develop 6G technology that may be used for hypersonic weapon communications.
folder_open
Asia-Pacific...
access_time
2 hours ago
Hacker Group Infiltrates into “Israeli” CCTVs
The Moses Staff group said it has hacked into the surveillance cameras in the streets of the occupied Palestine.
folder_open
Zionist Entity
access_time
2 hours ago
Iran Books First AFC Ticket to 2022 FIFA World Cup, Raisi Hails Qualifying Win
The result sees Iraq remains in fifth place with four points, with Iran topping the group with 19 points.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
2 hours ago
Maduro’s Opponents Fall Short of Enough Signatures to Trigger Recall Vote
Venezuela’s National Electoral Council had given the opponents a deadline on Wednesday to gather a minimum of 4.2 million signatures to set off the
folder_open
Americas...
access_time
2 hours ago
US Advises Citizens Not To Travel to UAE over Yemeni Missile, Drone Operations
“Reconsider travel due to the threat of missile or drone attacks,” the notice said.
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
3 hours ago
Study Faults US Military on Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan
A study revealed that the US military has ’considerable weaknesses’ and inconsistencies in its review of allegations of civilian casualties.
folder_open
Afghanistan
access_time
3 hours ago
BoJo Denies Having Part in Afghanistan Animal Rescue Op. as New Emails Emerge
The statement echoed his response to the claims last year, when he told reporters in December that they were ’complete nonsense’.
folder_open
United Kingdom
access_time
4 hours ago
Iran’s Presence in Faraway Waters Sign of Islamic Republic’s Might - Navy Commander
Irani said the presence of the country’s forces in faraway international waters signifies the Islamic Republic’s power.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
4 hours ago
White House Calls CNN Report on Russian Invasion “Completely False”
“Correct information can only be found in official releases from the Ukrainian and American sides”
folder_open
United States
access_time
5 hours ago
China Cautions US over Standoff with Russia
Beijing’s Foreign Minister offered US Secretary of State advice on how to calm growing tensions in the region.
folder_open
Asia-Pacific...
access_time
6 hours ago
Lebanon Records 9,199 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
The total number has risen to 891,982 cases and 9,544 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
6 hours ago
Saudi-led Warplanes Used US-manufactured Bombs in Saada Prison Massacre - Amnesty
Amnesty urged the US and other arms-supplying states to immediately halt arms transfers.
folder_open
Yemen
access_time
6 hours ago
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
Netanyahu reportedly demanded Bennett approve another election cycle, which Bennett didn’t agree with.
folder_open
Zionist Entity
access_time
6 hours ago
Sweden Opts Against Covid Jabs for Children
Germany, France, Italy and Spain have approved jabs for children as young as 5.
folder_open
Europe...
access_time
6 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Sentences Shia Cleric to Eight Years in Prison, Puts another Behind Bars
A terrorism court passed the ruling on the clergyman, a resident of Dammam city in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
16 hours ago
Final Stage of IRG GF Combined, Security Exercise Kicks Off
One purpose of the exercise is to transfer technical knowhow and experience to the IRG’s new generation.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in an Interview on Monday Evening
Hezbollah SG’s interview will be aired at 20:30 Beirut time.
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
one day ago
Syria: US Seeking To Revive Daesh Terrorists, Justify Its Occupation through Hasakah Violence
More than 100 Daesh terrorists launched an attack against the Ghwayran prison on January 20.
folder_open
Syria
access_time
one day ago
Kremlin Responds to Calls to Send Weapons to Donbass
“We have waited a long time for a reasonable decision to prevail in Washington, but this is not happening”
folder_open
Russia
access_time
one day ago
Islamophobia in France: Officials Take Additional Anti-Muslim Actions
The main association in defense of Muslims in France, the CCIF, was also dissolved.
folder_open
Europe...
access_time
one day ago
Lebanon Records 8,639 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
The total number has risen to 882,783 cases and 9,528 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
one day ago
Iran’s Enemy Aware of Its Naval Power – Admiral Sayyari
Iran, Russia, and China, began the 2022 Marine Security Belt naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean on Friday.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
New Coronavirus Strain Found
The preprint says that infection with a strain now targeting bats “could not be cross-neutralized by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV.”
folder_open
International News
access_time
one day ago
UAE Summons People for Circulating Videos of Yemeni Missile Raid
Sanaa warned Abu Dhabi of even greater strikes if it continues its involvement in the Saudi-led war on Yemen.
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
one day ago
Russia’s Medvedev Urges Diplomatic Path with US in Ukraine Crisis
Russia, which denies planning an attack, has not yet commented publicly on the content of the US written responses.
folder_open
Russia
access_time
one day ago
Fox News Host Banned from YouTube over COVID Mask Video
‘Dan Bongino Show Clips’ channel received a temporary suspension after he published the video critiquing masks.
folder_open
Miscellaneous
access_time
one day ago
UN Chief Urges Scaling Up Lifesaving Humanitarian Operations in Afghanistan
Guterres said that for Afghans, daily life has become ’a frozen hell.’
folder_open
Afghanistan
access_time
one day ago
Burkinabe Military Coup Prompts Fears of Further Instability
While the takeover sparked widespread international condemnation, it was greeted with significant support in Burkina Faso.
folder_open
Africa...
access_time
one day ago
Biden to Address US Crime Wave in New York Visit
Rising urban violence is a major political liability for Biden.
folder_open
United States
access_time
one day ago
Media
infograph
What to Know About the Ansarullah-hit UAE Dhafra Base
3 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
What Is the Military Importance of Saudi Arabia’s Targeted Sharurah Region
4 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
videocam
Al-Naqab Is Rising!
13 days ago
turned_in
Video-Reader
infograph
Guantanamo Bay Prison: Another Symbol of US’ Barbarism
16 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
videocam
Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia Is Partner of the US in Killing the Lebanese
23 days ago
turned_in
Video-Reader
infograph
Who Is the Terrorist?
24 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
videocam
To Be Firm With The Disbelievers But Compassionate With One Another, Qassem Soleimani As Example
29 days ago
turned_in
Video-Reader
videocam
Qassem Soleimani the Grandfather
29 days ago
turned_in
Video-Reader
infograph
The Staff of Soleimani
29 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Hajj Qassem Soleimani in the Words of Imam Khamenei
29 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Martyr Soleimani in The Words of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
29 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
The Increase in Arms Production, Purchase Worldwide Despite Covid-19
one month ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
Voices
What Is Bin Salman’s Role in Hariri’s Disengagement? From Financial to Political Liquidation
2 days ago
turned_in
Voices
In Remembrance of Martyr Sheikh Nimr Al-Nimr: The Never Silenced Voice of Righteousness
4 days ago
turned_in
Voices
EXCLUSIVE: Ansarullah Threatens UAE with A Long List of Sensitive Targets, Assures Yemen’s Victory is Near
5 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Canada’s CD4HR Condemns the Heinous Attack on Yemen, Persists to Speak Up for the World’s Oppressed
6 days ago
turned_in
Voices
The True Islam: A Religion of Peace and Tolerance despite the West’s Distortion Attempts
13 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Martyr Soleimani’s Advisor Tells Al-Ahed about Some of His Companion’s Exploits
17 days ago
turned_in
Voices
IRG Second-in-command to Al-Ahed: Any Folly against Iran Will Speed up the Zionist Entity’s Eradication
25 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Lebanese Independence at Stake as Parliamentary Elections Intended to Make Major Political Change
26 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Quds Force Deputy Cmdr. to Al-Ahed: Resistance Men to Remain Firm on the Path of Martyr Soleimani
29 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Two Years since the Assassination of Commander Soleimani: Biography and Goals
29 days ago
turned_in
Voices
