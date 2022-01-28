No Script

Al-Ahed Telegram

Featured News

Former ‘Israeli’ Chief of Staff: The US Withdrawal from Iran’s Nuclear Deal Was a Big Mistake

folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests

folder_openRussia access_time 2 hours ago
‘Israel’ Considers Ansarullah A Serious Threat after Targeting Emirati Depth

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged [Photos]

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 5 hours ago
Raisi: Foreign Presence in West Asia Increases Insecurity, Concerns

folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
Yemeni FM Advises UAE, KSA to Take Sensible Decisions to End War or Face Nightmares

folder_openYemen access_time 7 hours ago

Latest News

Daesh Attack Kills Three Security Personnel in Libya

Daesh on Monday claimed it attacked the same brigade in the same area a week earlier, killing two members.

folder_open Libya access_time 2 hours ago
China Develops 6G Technology for Hypersonic Weapon Communications

Chinese scientists develop 6G technology that may be used for hypersonic weapon communications.

folder_open Asia-Pacific... access_time 2 hours ago
Hacker Group Infiltrates into “Israeli” CCTVs

The Moses Staff group said it has hacked into the surveillance cameras in the streets of the occupied Palestine.

folder_open Zionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
Iran Books First AFC Ticket to 2022 FIFA World Cup, Raisi Hails Qualifying Win

The result sees Iraq remains in fifth place with four points, with Iran topping the group with 19 points.

folder_open Iran access_time 2 hours ago
Maduro’s Opponents Fall Short of Enough Signatures to Trigger Recall Vote

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council had given the opponents a deadline on Wednesday to gather a minimum of 4.2 million signatures to set off the

folder_open Americas... access_time 2 hours ago
US Advises Citizens Not To Travel to UAE over Yemeni Missile, Drone Operations

“Reconsider travel due to the threat of missile or drone attacks,” the notice said.

folder_open Middle East... access_time 3 hours ago
Study Faults US Military on Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan

A study revealed that the US military has ’considerable weaknesses’ and inconsistencies in its review of allegations of civilian casualties.

folder_open Afghanistan access_time 3 hours ago
BoJo Denies Having Part in Afghanistan Animal Rescue Op. as New Emails Emerge

The statement echoed his response to the claims last year, when he told reporters in December that they were ’complete nonsense’.

folder_open United Kingdom access_time 4 hours ago
Iran’s Presence in Faraway Waters Sign of Islamic Republic’s Might - Navy Commander

Irani said the presence of the country’s forces in faraway international waters signifies the Islamic Republic’s power.

folder_open Iran access_time 4 hours ago
White House Calls CNN Report on Russian Invasion “Completely False”

“Correct information can only be found in official releases from the Ukrainian and American sides”

folder_open United States access_time 5 hours ago
China Cautions US over Standoff with Russia

Beijing’s Foreign Minister offered US Secretary of State advice on how to calm growing tensions in the region.

folder_open Asia-Pacific... access_time 6 hours ago
Lebanon Records 9,199 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

The total number has risen to 891,982 cases and 9,544 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

folder_open Lebanon access_time 6 hours ago
Saudi-led Warplanes Used US-manufactured Bombs in Saada Prison Massacre - Amnesty

Amnesty urged the US and other arms-supplying states to immediately halt arms transfers.

folder_open Yemen access_time 6 hours ago
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him

Netanyahu reportedly demanded Bennett approve another election cycle, which Bennett didn’t agree with.

folder_open Zionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
Sweden Opts Against Covid Jabs for Children

Germany, France, Italy and Spain have approved jabs for children as young as 5.

folder_open Europe... access_time 6 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Sentences Shia Cleric to Eight Years in Prison, Puts another Behind Bars

A terrorism court passed the ruling on the clergyman, a resident of Dammam city in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

folder_open Middle East... access_time 16 hours ago
Final Stage of IRG GF Combined, Security Exercise Kicks Off

One purpose of the exercise is to transfer technical knowhow and experience to the IRG’s new generation.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in an Interview on Monday Evening

Hezbollah SG’s interview will be aired at 20:30 Beirut time.

folder_open Lebanon access_timeone day ago
Syria: US Seeking To Revive Daesh Terrorists, Justify Its Occupation through Hasakah Violence

More than 100 Daesh terrorists launched an attack against the Ghwayran prison on January 20.

folder_open Syria access_timeone day ago
Kremlin Responds to Calls to Send Weapons to Donbass

“We have waited a long time for a reasonable decision to prevail in Washington, but this is not happening”

folder_open Russia access_timeone day ago
Islamophobia in France: Officials Take Additional Anti-Muslim Actions

The main association in defense of Muslims in France, the CCIF, was also dissolved.

folder_open Europe... access_timeone day ago
Lebanon Records 8,639 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

The total number has risen to 882,783 cases and 9,528 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

folder_open Lebanon access_timeone day ago
Iran’s Enemy Aware of Its Naval Power – Admiral Sayyari

Iran, Russia, and China, began the 2022 Marine Security Belt naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean on Friday.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
New Coronavirus Strain Found

The preprint says that infection with a strain now targeting bats “could not be cross-neutralized by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV.”

folder_open International News access_timeone day ago
UAE Summons People for Circulating Videos of Yemeni Missile Raid

Sanaa warned Abu Dhabi of even greater strikes if it continues its involvement in the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

folder_open Middle East... access_timeone day ago
Russia’s Medvedev Urges Diplomatic Path with US in Ukraine Crisis

Russia, which denies planning an attack, has not yet commented publicly on the content of the US written responses.

folder_open Russia access_timeone day ago
Fox News Host Banned from YouTube over COVID Mask Video

‘Dan Bongino Show Clips’ channel received a temporary suspension after he published the video critiquing masks.

folder_open Miscellaneous access_timeone day ago
UN Chief Urges Scaling Up Lifesaving Humanitarian Operations in Afghanistan

Guterres said that for Afghans, daily life has become ’a frozen hell.’

folder_open Afghanistan access_timeone day ago
Burkinabe Military Coup Prompts Fears of Further Instability

While the takeover sparked widespread international condemnation, it was greeted with significant support in Burkina Faso.

folder_open Africa... access_timeone day ago
Biden to Address US Crime Wave in New York Visit

Rising urban violence is a major political liability for Biden.

folder_open United States access_timeone day ago
Media
infograph What to Know About the Ansarullah-hit UAE Dhafra Base

3 days ago
infograph What Is the Military Importance of Saudi Arabia’s Targeted Sharurah Region

4 days ago
videocam Al-Naqab Is Rising!

13 days ago
infograph Guantanamo Bay Prison: Another Symbol of US’ Barbarism

16 days ago
videocam Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia Is Partner of the US in Killing the Lebanese

23 days ago
infograph Who Is the Terrorist?

24 days ago
videocam To Be Firm With The Disbelievers But Compassionate With One Another, Qassem Soleimani As Example

29 days ago
videocam Qassem Soleimani the Grandfather

29 days ago
infograph The Staff of Soleimani

29 days ago
infograph Hajj Qassem Soleimani in the Words of Imam Khamenei

29 days ago
infograph Martyr Soleimani in The Words of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

29 days ago
infograph The Increase in Arms Production, Purchase Worldwide Despite Covid-19

one month ago
Voices
What Is Bin Salman’s Role in Hariri’s Disengagement? From Financial to Political Liquidation

2 days ago
In Remembrance of Martyr Sheikh Nimr Al-Nimr: The Never Silenced Voice of Righteousness

4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ansarullah Threatens UAE with A Long List of Sensitive Targets, Assures Yemen’s Victory is Near

5 days ago
Canada’s CD4HR Condemns the Heinous Attack on Yemen, Persists to Speak Up for the World’s Oppressed

6 days ago
The True Islam: A Religion of Peace and Tolerance despite the West’s Distortion Attempts

13 days ago
Martyr Soleimani’s Advisor Tells Al-Ahed about Some of His Companion’s Exploits

17 days ago
IRG Second-in-command to Al-Ahed: Any Folly against Iran Will Speed up the Zionist Entity’s Eradication

25 days ago
Lebanese Independence at Stake as Parliamentary Elections Intended to Make Major Political Change

26 days ago
Quds Force Deputy Cmdr. to Al-Ahed: Resistance Men to Remain Firm on the Path of Martyr Soleimani

29 days ago
Two Years since the Assassination of Commander Soleimani: Biography and Goals

29 days ago
Last Update: 28-01-2022 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

