IRG Top Commander: Iran Resolved to Boost Military Power Constantly
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami stressed that “The generation of might as a strategy of the Islamic Republic,” expressing the country’s determination to broaden its military capabilities on a daily basis.
Salami delivered a speech at a ceremony in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, during which 110 new military speedboats joined the IRG Navy’s fleet.
He further stated “The coming into service of the new military boats indicates that generation of might stems from a powerful strategy and a strategic logic.”
“Such enhancement of power is taking place quite purposefully and intelligently,” he added.
The top Iranian commander said the presence of extra-regional occupiers and aggressors in the Muslim territories has made the Islamic Republic determined to expand its power on a daily basis.
“Iran is taking the path to true independence, which is an impact of the strategy of nullification of sanctions,” the general stated.
