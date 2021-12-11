110 Speedboats Join IRG Navy Fleet

By Staff, Agencies

Some 110 speedboats joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Naval fleet in a ceremony in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province on Saturday.

A number of 110 speedboats that have high maneuverability, missile- and rocket launchers with the capability of reconnaissance-intelligence measures joined IRG Naval Combat Organization.

They will become operational from the shores of Makran and the Sea of Oman to the mouthpiece of Arvand Riverin the Gulf region.

These advanced speedboats have been manufactured by Iranian experts.

These vessels are supposed to carry out naval and logistics operations in southern waters of Arvand River in Khuzestan to Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province especially to counter any enemy threats in the waters of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Commander of IRG Navy Force Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that this is the seventh joining of vessels to the IRG Navy fleet which their speed has increased from 55 knots to 75 and 90 knots at this stage, expandable to 110 knots at the next stage.

All facilities of these vessels, including missiles and rockets, and a radar network have been manufactured at IRG.