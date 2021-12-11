G7 Meets over Russia-Ukraine Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

The inter-governmental political forum Group of Seven [G7] met on Saturday to present a plan of how to address Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

Britain hosted the meeting of foreign ministers in the northern English city of Liverpool.

The G7 meeting - which was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Canada - comes amid international concern that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

Russia denies planning any attack.

"What we have to do is deter Russia from taking that course of action," British foreign minister Liz Truss told reporters ahead of the talks.

Truss added that the meeting will be about “a show of unity between like-minded major economies, that we are going to absolutely be strong in our stance against aggression, against aggression with respect to Ukraine."

Ukraine is at the center of a crisis in East-West relations as it accuses Russia of mobilizing tens of thousands of troops at its borders, a sign of a possible military offensive.

Russia accuses Ukraine as well as the United States of destabilizing behavior.

Britain is the current chair of the G7, and is calling for its members to be united in their defense of what it calls “the free world,” Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, Truss said the West needed to wake up to the dangers of rival ideologies.

The meeting also resulted in a joint call for Iran to moderate its nuclear program and to reach a compromise at the ongoing Vienna talks.