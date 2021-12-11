Hamas Comments on Burj Shemali Camp Explosion, Denies Misleading Reports

By Staff

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement commented on the painful tragedy of the blast that rocked Burj Shemali refugee camp South Lebanon, noting that it was a result of a short circuit in a warehouse for oxygen and gas canisters stored for Covid-19 patients.

The blast, which happened on Friday night, left several people injured and caused material damage.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said: “After inspecting the accident, and hearing from the eyewitnesses, we learned that the incident was caused by a short circuit in a storehouse of oxygen and gas cylinders for Coronavirus patients, which also contained an amount of cleaning and sterilizing detergents, as well as some first aid tools to combat the Coronavirus, which were set to be distributed as part of the relief efforts.”

Hamas added that the fire caused some limited material damage.

The statement further lamented the incident and hailed the unity and solidarity the Palestinian community in Lebanon has shown in wake of the blast.

“Hamas hails the steadfastness and braveness of our people in the Burj Shemali camp that resisted the ‘Israeli’ occupation and is sticking to the right to return to Palestine, and praises their dealing with the situation,” the statement read.

The resistance movement, however, refuted the misleading media campaign and spreading fake news about the accident, stressing that all of the circulated causes of the blast, and the death of dozens are merely fake news.

In the same context, Hamas thanked all medical and civil defense teams, appreciating highly the efforts made by the neighboring Lebanese community and the facilitations they offered to deal with the situation.