Palestinian Resistance Targets ‘Givat Avitar’ Settling Outpost

access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff

Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire at the illegal settler outpost dubbed ‘Givat Avitar’ established on top of Subeih Mountain in the town of Beita southern Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that fire was aimed at the outpost leading to a military alertness in its surrounding.

The operation came a few hours after the martyrdom of Jamil Abu Ayyash who was shot dead by the ‘Israeli’ occupation fire during Friday confrontations atop of Subeih Mountain.

This targeting is the first of its kind of ‘Givat Avitar’ since its establishment in May.

People of Beita and the neighboring towns have been organizing weekly popular protests, in addition to night confusion activities, against the establishment of this illegal outpost.

Nablus Palestine westbank

