No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Yemeni Resistance Shoots down Another US-made Spy Drone over Marib

Yemeni Resistance Shoots down Another US-made Spy Drone over Marib
folder_openYemen access_time 51 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced shooting down a Saudi spy drone over Marib province.

Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree said in a statement on Friday evening that the Yemeni forces managed to shoot down yet another US-made Boeing Insitu ScanEagle as “it was carrying out hostile actions a while ago in the airspace of Sirwah district” in the northwestern province.

The statement added that the spy drone was shot down with “an appropriate weapon.”

On Saturday last week, Yemeni air defense units also shot down another ScanEagle spy drone in the skies of the al-Jubah district in Marib.

Since January, Yemeni forces have shot down at least eight ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, many of which over areas controlled by the army and allied popular committee forces in Marib.

Marib province has been a flashpoint of fighting between the Yemeni and Saudi-backed forces.

yemen marib SaudiWarOnYemen 6YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Resistance Shoots down Another US-made Spy Drone over Marib

Yemeni Resistance Shoots down Another US-made Spy Drone over Marib

51 minutes ago
Yemeni Air Defenses Repel Saudi Air Raid against Marib

Yemeni Air Defenses Repel Saudi Air Raid against Marib

21 hours ago
Ansarullah: Defining Moment of Yemen’s Marib Battle Close

Ansarullah: Defining Moment of Yemen’s Marib Battle Close

one day ago
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi CH-4 Drone over Marib

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi CH-4 Drone over Marib

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 11-12-2021 Hour: 09:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot