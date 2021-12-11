- Home
Yemeni Resistance Shoots down Another US-made Spy Drone over Marib
By Staff, Agencies
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced shooting down a Saudi spy drone over Marib province.
Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree said in a statement on Friday evening that the Yemeni forces managed to shoot down yet another US-made Boeing Insitu ScanEagle as “it was carrying out hostile actions a while ago in the airspace of Sirwah district” in the northwestern province.
The statement added that the spy drone was shot down with “an appropriate weapon.”
On Saturday last week, Yemeni air defense units also shot down another ScanEagle spy drone in the skies of the al-Jubah district in Marib.
Since January, Yemeni forces have shot down at least eight ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, many of which over areas controlled by the army and allied popular committee forces in Marib.
Marib province has been a flashpoint of fighting between the Yemeni and Saudi-backed forces.
