Gantz Meets Blinken in Washington: Iran on Top of Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday during his visit to Washington, DC, in which he is set to meet high-ranking officials.

"Regarding Iran, Minister Gantz emphasized the need for measures to stop Iran’s nuclear program and its regional aggression, and reiterated that Iran poses a threat to global peace and stability," the War Ministry claimed in a statement.

The visit comes amid US frustration over Iran nuclear talks held in Vienna, which appear to be at a standstill. ‘Israeli’ leaders, doubting Iran's sincerity, meanwhile are pushing for the talks to be abandoned.

Gantz thanked Blinken for long-time US support and reiterated the Zionist regime’s commitment to the so-called Abraham Accords that saw shameless normalization deals between some Arab regimes and the occupation entity.

According to a statement by the US State Department, Blinken also discussed the US commitment to the Zionist entity’s security.

Earlier, Gantz met with American counterpart Lloyd Austin, with a focus on the 'threat of Iran.'

A possible series of joint military exercises to prepare for a potential strike against Iran was also on the agenda.

