Allies of the Devil: Twitter Suspends Al-Ahed News Account for Covering Palestinian Op against ‘Israeli’ Occupiers

By Al-Ahed News

It was just one day after the heroic operation carried out by a Palestinian teen against an ‘Israeli’ occupier of the land of her ancestors, that Twitter, pushed by the Zionist Mossad, took an unjust measure against one of the resistance media platforms.

In a shameful alliance with the devil, the social media giant is attempting to silence the voices of righteousness that are simply working to cover the truth as it is.

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, a 15-year old Palestinian girl had the courage to frighten one member of the occupying community whose leaders have been killing her peers ever since they occupied the land of Palestine.

And as far as the freedom of expression is a fundamental human right as stated in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, then:

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

However, Twitter chose to side by the criminal and to turn a blind eye at its murders, while labelling those taking the act of resistance to restore their land, safety, and normal life as the faulty ones.

Al-Ahed News website promises its audience and all truth-seekers that it will continue its mission of being the voice of the voiceless, namely the oppressed ones in Palestine, Yemen, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and every spot of the world where injustice is practiced.