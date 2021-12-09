- Home
Lebanon Records 1994 COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 1994 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 25 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 683,326 cases and 8,804 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 604 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 286 are in intensive care, with 45 people on ventilators.
Meanwhile, a total of 17,239 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,179,365 or 40 percent of the eligible population, as well as 5,252 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,833,112 people, or 33.6 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.
