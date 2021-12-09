Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi CH-4 Drone over Marib

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Air Defenses shot down a Saudi Air Force dual-purpose drone over the west-central province of Marib, the Armed Forces spokesman announced on Wednesday evening.

The Yemeni Air Defenses targeted a CH-4 combat drone in Marib, Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced, describing the aerial vehicle as a "spy combat drone."

The aircraft was brought down using an "undisclosed surface-to-air missile," he added.

The Chinese-made CH-4 drone has a 3,500- to 5,000-kilometer range and a 30- to 40-hour endurance. It is also capable of carrying six missiles and a payload of up to 250 to 345 kilogram.

The unmanned aerial vehicle can fire air-to-ground missiles from altitude of 5,000 meters, therefore it can stay outside of effective range of most anti-aircraft guns.

Earlier in the day, Brigadier General Saree announced the downing of a US-made ScanEagle spy drone, which was "carrying out hostile acts" over the same province.

Enjoying complete arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the US, Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies started a war against Yemen in March 2015 to restore power to Yemen's former Washington and Riyadh-aligned officials.

The war has stopped way short of the goal, while killing tens of thousands of Yemenis in the process and pushing the entire Yemen close to the brink of outright famine.

The Yemeni armed forces and their allies have vowed, though, not to lay down their arms until Yemen's complete liberation from the Saudi-led aggression.