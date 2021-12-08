Zionists Admit the ‘Israeli’ Military Was Defeated in Recent Wars

By Staff

An opinion poll conducted by the Zionist entity’s so-called Institute for National Security Studies [INSS] found that the majority of the ‘Israeli’ society consider that the occupation military has been defeated in the recent war on Gaza.

Researcher Zipi ‘Israeli’ told i24news that a similar poll that was conducted after the ‘Israeli’ war on Lebanon in July 2006 came up with identical results.

The poll also mentioned that the general atmosphere inside the Zionist entity is that the ‘Israeli’ occupation military hasn’t been capable of deciding its battles in the past two decades; and that the equation of calmness and providing ‘casualties’ have turned to be the alternative victory in war.

‘Israeli’ also underscored that the wars of 1967 and 1972 have been similar to ‘wars on existence’, however, since the war on Lebanon, the ‘Israeli’ society has got used to such rounds in which the security equation turned to be an equation to preserve calmness.