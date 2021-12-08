Heroic Palestinian Stabbing Op: «Israeli» Settler Injured in Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” settler was stabbed and wounded in a tense neighborhood in east al-Quds [Jerusalem] on Wednesday. A Palestinian female minor was later arrested inside a nearby school, “Israeli” police said.

The “Israeli” woman was taken to the trauma unit of the nearby Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital, which said the 26-year-old was conscious and in stable condition.

The stabbing took place in Sheikh Jarrah, where several Palestinian extended families are at risk of being evicted by “Israeli” settlers. Protests and clashes with police there last spring helped ignite the 11-day war on Gaza.

Sirens could be heard echoing across the neighborhood as traffic was backed up by the morning commute.

“Israeli” police later cordoned off Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, according to witnesses.

They said that “Israeli” forces closed all roads leading to the neighborhood, broke into homes, stopped and checked cars and buses as a helicopter hovered over the area in search of the assailant.

“Israeli” police later announced that officers arrested a teenage girl suspected of carrying out the attack in a nearby educational institution.

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has hailed the attack on Israelis.

“The heroic actions in the West Bank and al-Quds, the most recent of which was the stabbing of a settler in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, prove the greatness of our people whose resistance cannot be broken,” Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanoo said.

He added, “Our people in the West Bank and al-Quds are in an open battle with the occupation. They will pursue invaders and herds of settlers, anywhere and by all available means, until they leave our lands.”

The operation came days after a Palestinian stabbed and wounded an “Israeli” man and tried to stab a member of the paramilitary Border Police just outside al-Quds’ Old City, about a mile [1.6 kilometers] from Sheikh Jarrah. The Palestinian was martyred by the “Israeli” police.