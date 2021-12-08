- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone over Marib
folder_openYemen access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman announced in a statement late on Tuesday the downing of a US-made spy drone over the Marib Province while it was carrying out hostile acts.
In further details, Brigadier General Yehya Saree said that the Yemeni Air Defenses shot down a Scan Eagly-type US spy drone over Marib.
Saree also noted that the aircraft was targeted with an appropriate weapon as it was conducting acts of aggression in the airspace of al-Jouba area in Marib.
Comments
- Related News