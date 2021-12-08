No Script

Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone over Marib

folder_openYemen access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman announced in a statement late on Tuesday the downing of a US-made spy drone over the Marib Province while it was carrying out hostile acts.

In further details, Brigadier General Yehya Saree said that the Yemeni Air Defenses shot down a Scan Eagly-type US spy drone over Marib.

Saree also noted that the aircraft was targeted with an appropriate weapon as it was conducting acts of aggression in the airspace of al-Jouba area in Marib.

yemen marib SaudiArabia UnitedStates SaudiWarOnYemen 6YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

