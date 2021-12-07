Shamkhani Warns of US-“Israeli” Scheme in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani warned of a US-“Israeli” acheme to provoke security crisis in Syria.

In a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Shamkhani said the US is extremely angry at the dissolution of the Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group in Syria and Iraq and at the resistance front’s victories that have boosted its strategic power.”

“That is why Washington seeks to foment new crises,” he said.

Shamkhani also condemned the “Israeli” entity’s acts of aggression on the Syrian soil as a continuation of the brutal Zionist crimes against Palestine and Lebanon.

“Resistance and coercive struggle are the only ways to remove the cancerous tumor of Zionism from the region,” he stated.

For his part, Mekdad expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting the Syrian people and government.

He said the defeat of terrorism and establishment of stability in Syria has opened a new chapter in cooperation with Iran.

Denouncing the “Israeli” entity’s repeated military attacks on Syria as a brazen example of state-sponsored terrorism and a provocative move, the foreign minister said, “Terrorism, military aggression and the cruel sanctions cannot undermine the Syrian nation’s determination to resist against the enemies’ bullying and excessive demands.”

“The US seeks to revive terrorist cells to prevent sustainable stability in Syria,” Mekdad warned.